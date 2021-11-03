If there is one actor whose growth game is worth marvelling at, then it has to be Aditi Rao Hydari. The celeb began with smaller, more bite-sized roles and ended up doing excellent, more integral roles over time.

Hydari grew up in Hyderabad and Delhi and belongs to two different royal lineages, namely that of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari and Raja J. Rameshwar Rao. She began learning Bharatanatyam at the age of six and ultimately graduated from LSR, Delhi University. And if you were to look at her childhood a little closer, you'd be able to spot how the talent has culminated today! The celeb was quite young when she gained experience with dance tours, where she had to travel quite a lot. And by the age of 18, she finished her debut film Sringaram.

Later she was seen in the Malayalam film Prajapathi (2006), which released on a larger scale (in comparison to Sringaram) in cinemas. Post that the actor was seen in Delhi-6, in 2009 and Yeh Saali Zindagi in 2011 for which she also won a Screen Award for the best supporting actress.

But it wasn't until films such as Rockstar (2011), London, Paris, New York (2012), Murder 3 (2013), and Boss (2013) that Hydari began truly being noticed for her work.

Then recently, we saw her bloom in terms of her acting skills and appear in more notable projects such as Wazir (2016), Fitoor, Kaatru Veliyidai, Bhoomi, Padmaavat, Maha Samudram, Sufiyum Sujatayum and Ajeeb Dastaans.

Clearly, Aditi Rao Hydari has grown tremendously throughout all her work, from seeing her play a plane Jane, in Delhi-6 the audience saw her play the role of the gorgeous and emotionally complex Mehrunissa in Padmaavat. Do you see the transition?

Her career timeline is worth admiring and applauding!