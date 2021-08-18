Zee5’s latest comedy-drama, Helmet just released its trailer.

We will see the magic of Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee once again after Stree along with a great cast of Pranutan Bahl, Ashish Verma and Sharib Hashmi.

Hinting at the word that’s often used for condoms in its title, the movie is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Dino Morea.

The movie revolves around three people who decide to rob a truck carrying mobile phones to solve their respective financial problems. However, it later turns out that the truck was actually transporting condoms. They then start a company called Helmet where they sell condoms to the people who otherwise feel shy of buying them from pharmacies.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the series is slated to release on September 3rd.

Note: All images are screenshots from the trailer.

We are glad that our cinema is not shying away anymore from important subjects such as condoms and we hope that this movie gets better treatment.