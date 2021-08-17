Bigg Boss OTT launched on the 8th of August, with new host Karan Johar, and the controversies surrounding it started on day 1. Actually, they started way before the show was aired. Anyway, we thought we will make a list out of the drama that has happened so far. Hint: It's a lot.

1. Urfi Javed, the first contestant to get evicted from the house has said that she wants to "kill Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal".

Her exact words:

Bitter? I want to kill both of them. I hate Zeeshan so much that I just want to shave off his head.

This isn't even the worst statement from her on the whole issue and that's saying something.

2. Shamita Shetty has already been a part of multiple controversies and discussions, owing to the timing of her entry into the house.

While some fights involving her were totally avoidable, there are other things like age-shaming that should be introspected.

3. In one of the recent episodes, Neha Bhasin grabbed Prateek Sehajpal's collar to declare that their friendship is over.

4. Neha Bhasin kissed Ridhima Pandit during one of the tasks, which led to a huge debate on social media.

5. Rakhi Sawant, irked over the fact that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were invited to the house, told Bigg Boss, "Main aapki pehli patni hoon".

Hmm...

6. During a fight, Akshara Singh tells Nishant Bhat, "I am from Bihar, UP, you think me to be nachaniya?". That was VERY strange, obviously.

7. Apart from all this, there has been some serious outburst.

8. And of course, a long discussion on Karan Johar's hosting skills.

My favourite Karan is winning our hearts with his hosting skills. He making this show more entertaining. I am so happy to see him as host #BiggBossOTT @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/tHwppN3Fmr — Shibam (@shibamdutta2000) August 9, 2021

Honestly i don't know if this Bigg Boss OTT show or not . No Salman Khan no great actors are there in house who can carry the show. Only Divya, Pratik and Urfi are helping the show . Try to do something . They're . Karan Johar sucks as host. — Sourav Chaudhury (@SouravChaudhur5) August 11, 2021

Again, it's not even been 10 days since the show started.