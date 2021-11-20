Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, famous for portraying Daenerys Targaryen, is part Indian!
In an interview with Harper's Bazar, the British actress revealed that her grandmother was an Indian woman.
It's this epic story: My grandmother was colonial Indian, and it was a big old family secret because her mum had an affair with someone in India... She would wear makeup to make her skin look white.
Emilia's grandmom passed away when she was 16, and as a teenager, she flew for India with her boyfriend to scatter the ashes.
Fuck, yeah. I love that part of me—I’m like one-eighth Indian.
There you go. Khaleesi is a bit Indian! Naturally, Twitter loves this!
Grandma used Fair & Lovely. No further proof of origin necessary.— My Annoying Opinions (@WhiskyOpinions) November 19, 2021
That's why she's short. https://t.co/4M3XKHHkBl— Ōsama bin Laden Ranking (@MarginalS4th) November 20, 2021
Friendship ended with bastard Jon Snow— bhalakaro (@bhalakaro) November 20, 2021
Grey worm is my new friend now https://t.co/YuScMkXFX2
https://t.co/5XR0abzc88 pic.twitter.com/V6h6eVqU5x— mandovi (@msharmy) November 20, 2021
TIL Emilia Clarke's story about scattering her grandmother's ashes in India is also the start of Bollywood blockbuster Veer Zaara. https://t.co/Bs79gl6kxd— Ravi C (@rcattry) November 19, 2021