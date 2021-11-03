The release of Marvel's Eternals is just around the corner and Kumail Nanjiani is playing the role of a Bollywood star in the film.

But the new "Bollywood" clip that Marvel has dropped, has us cringing harder than ever. Hollywood can never seem to get Bollywood right, and these 90s inspired singing and dancing shots are the perfect example.

Why couldn't they just hire someone to help them design an authentic Bollywood set? Or better yet, watch a Bollywood movie for a change. Not to mention, the soundtrack to which the actors are dancing, is in English, so accurately Bollywood, right?

Watch the clip here:

Obviously, desis didn't take this too well.

Why does Hollywood insist on incorporating a poor imitation of Bollywood every time they try to represent South Asians? It feels forced and out of place every time. I love Marvel, but I’m cringing. https://t.co/Y0cCFNV6a0 — Pikaboo 👻 (@gopikashine) November 3, 2021

Listen, I LOVE the desi rep from Marvel but for the love of god can talk PLEASE hire someone from Bollywood when you try to emulate Bollywood??? That dance in the beginning looks so cringe https://t.co/wFv1srve1H — 𝕋𝕒𝕟𝕚 ⚯͛ (@chopdacrazen) November 2, 2021

that's marvel's idea of a bollywood dance then god help us all https://t.co/zzCIrOQIbK — nov-hombre (@MrNarci) November 2, 2021

Marvel hyped up the Bollywood dance sequence so much and it turns out the song is in English. 💀 https://t.co/uLVfygM7AH — kothuboy21 (@kothuboy21) November 3, 2021

i just know the eternal's bollywood dance scene is the most embarrassing thing ever done in a marvel movie — a loving human (@botdyni) October 28, 2021

Why is the Bollywood song is in English? And why does Kingo use English to speak to his Indian castmates?



I'm SO pumped for making Bollywood look cool. But Shang-Chi made half a movie in Mandarin! So don't be shy Eternals, give us some Hindi! 🥺



https://t.co/Q8UAJaNRQh — Vin (@vinwriteswords) November 1, 2021

Hollywood, it's 2021, high time you get your Bollywood right.