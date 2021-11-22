What is it with desis eclipsing the fact that love, sex and attraction almost always go hand in hand. As a result of this, we see our TV soaps with softened sex scenes, you know the ones where they show two flowers tickling each other instead of a couple kissing? Something of the same nature was seen in a Pakistani TV soap Laapata.
The scene has gone viral and shows two people by the name of Falak and Shams, who are sitting around a camp fire sharing a cup of tea. But it isn't just them sharing a beverage. The scene seems to be hinting at a metaphorical kiss. As Falak takes a sip from her cup, she puts it down and turns the cup to where her lipstick mark is facing Shams, basically offering him an indirect kiss.
How many times have we seen romance flourish with these little unseen kisses on-screen? Many! And a lot of us sat there and blushed over these moments as teenagers.
Here is how the internet reacted to this scene.
they practically kissed.. pic.twitter.com/rsvy4M9hJL— bozo🇵🇸 (@baldtarbooze) November 18, 2021
Still more action than I got in 1 month— that'sVatsshesaid (@VatsalMuchhala) November 20, 2021
This is sex on TV Soft porn i guess. Woowwww— jami azad (@Jamiazad1) November 18, 2021
single me in situations like these: pic.twitter.com/xHP52HPaki— bozo🇵🇸 (@baldtarbooze) November 18, 2021
This is how babies are born kids. https://t.co/SDXRaPstri— Sallu (@ranaslander) November 18, 2021
SKKSKSKKSK WHAT IS THIS @bulbulgoeslocal— no.1 summer walker stan (taylor’s version) (@abitchykhn) November 19, 2021
that horny couple on a school trip making it weird for everyone else: https://t.co/Hmd6MVFcD9— mahrujuanaa (@mahrujuanaa) November 18, 2021
Pemra be like :Kash wakt pay dekh letay to iss dramay ko ban Kar dete pic.twitter.com/smMNGBezIG— Muneeba (@MuneebaShaukat) November 18, 2021
what the actual fuck was this 😭😭😭😭— hafsa (@hafsandwitchh) November 18, 2021
haye reminds me of something this was actually desi way of kissing— شانی (@MxShani) November 18, 2021
