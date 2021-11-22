If you're one of the kids who grew up watching the shows on Star One, then we bet you remember Remix. It was definitely one of the best shows from the 2000s.

The TV show was a favourite for most millennials because it was different from what we saw on Indian television at the time. There was no family drama, just a bunch of kids who had their own problems to deal with and were still trying to live life to their fullest. Plus, not to mention the concept was pretty great. A group of high-schoolers forming a band? Yes please!

1. Karan Wahi AKA Ranveer Sisodia

Karan Wahi played Ranveer Sisodia, the only person in the group who didn't come from a filthy rich family. That was then. But as of late we've seen him in Sacred Games, Bar Code and Hundred.

2. Shweta Gulati AKA Tia Ahuja

We all remember Shweta Gulati as the most popular and pretty much perfect Tia Ahuja in Remix. The actor was recently seen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Sony SAB, but did several other TV soaps post Remix; namely Shagun, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr and Amber Dhara.

3. Raj Singh Arora AKA Yuvraaj Dev

Actor Raj Singh Arora had started his career with Remix and then went on to do shows and films such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Ek Thhi Naayka,Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Teri Meri Kahaani, Gabbar is Back and Killing Veerappan.

4. Sourabh Raj Jain AKA Amandeep Chadha

Sourabh Raj played the initially shy Amandeep Chadha in the show and has had a pretty fruitful television career since then. He's been in shows such as Meet Mila De Rabba, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Parichay and Uttaran. Though the actor is most remembered for his role as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat.

5. Siddhanth Karnick AKA Arjun Khanna

Siddhanth Karnick had played the role of Arjun Khanna (a romantic interest of Tia's) and has been seen in projects such as Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Mahi Way, Rishta.com, Thappad and among others post his debut.

6. Surelee Joseph AKA Maria Priya

Now a model, Surelee Joseph played an athlete and Varun's love interest in the show. She started her own brand called Bandra Road and got married in 2012 post this stint.

7. Kavita Kaushik AKA Pallavi Mehta

Post her appearance in Remix, Kaushik did shows such as Dr. Bhanumati On Duty, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and F.I.R (during which she played the iconic Chandramukhi Chautala) and more recently, Bigg Boss 14.

8. Anup Soni AKA Raghav Dutt

Anup Soni played the most loved teacher in the show, and of course aced the part. The actor was recently seen in the film Satyameva Jayate 2.

9. Kunal Karan Kapoor AKA Varun

Kunal Karan Kapoor played the role of a geek in Remix. What is a good high school show without a character playing the geek and studious baccha, right? He was seen in Rishton Se Badi Pratha, Doli Armaano Ki and more recently, Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

10. Priya Wal AKA Anvesha Ray Banerjee

We all remember her playing the rebel Anvesha Ray Banerjee, but post the Star One show she did other serials such as CID, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Pyaar Kii Yeh Kahaani. She also runs a YouTube channel of her own currently.

Please bring it back!