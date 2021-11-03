Prime Video's new film Jai Bhim, is getting all the love from the audiences as well as the critics. It stars Suriya in the lead role and Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, and Lijomol Jose in supporting roles.

The movie is inspired by a real-life case fought by Chandru, a senior advocate, who worked mainly for human rights and apparently never charged a single penny for cases related to human rights.

Chandru fought for justice for the tribal community in 1995. This particular movie is based on the case of a tribal woman, who belonged to the Irular community. Her husband apparently died in police custody.

The movie talks about the custodial torture and caste discrimination faced by the tribal community.

Chandru is an activist-turned-lawyer who went on to become a judge in Madras High Court. As a judge, he had disposed of 96,000 cases with several landmark judgements related to human rights.

A few of his landmark judgments include the ruling about the availability of common burial grounds accessible to everyone regardless of caste. During his career as a lawyer, he never charged a single rupee for these cases.

He had also fought many cases on behalf of women, especially those from small towns, low-economic backgrounds, and marginalized communities.

He became an Additional Judge of the High Court on 31st July, 2006, and was made a permanent Judge on 9th November, 2009. He retired as a judge in March 2013.

He was a reformist in the field of judiciary and the film depicts one of his most famous cases really well.