Indian 'comedian' Atul Khatri is at it again. Except this time, he's graduated from casual classism and sexism to making fun of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the horrors that come with it.
Unfortunately for those with eyes and an internet connection, we had to bear witness to this abomination of a tweet. But it also meant that the rest of Twitter got on his case.
What in the actual fcuk is wrong with you— Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) August 15, 2021
what the fuck! https://t.co/loFoRIVTpB— Hopeless hollow (@Suslovelygl) August 16, 2021
Please go back to the stale jokes about being miserly and people having smol pp wahi suit karta hai tumhe https://t.co/eieDjsYqim— not gaurav (@friedriceuncles) August 15, 2021
Reconsider your fucking life, making tone deaf tweets while people are literally dying and being killed.— misandrist green biryani (@misandristbb) August 15, 2021
You're disgusting. https://t.co/9YNRCJ2iuv pic.twitter.com/PWDuFIQhyk
Don't be this man. https://t.co/vKSTU1NFPV— Rehna (@Rehnak) August 15, 2021
This is why nobody likes you. https://t.co/K9uNNxVeRM— s (@cowsaresocute) August 15, 2021
all u have to do is shut the fuck up that’s all we’re asking https://t.co/2UR4I4XVQc— vada pavlov (@superachnural) August 15, 2021
Hehe😑... How fucked you have to be, to make jokes about it? https://t.co/Gj5KXFAPbb— Sacred cat (he/they) 🏳️🌈🌹🌸 (@SacredCat101) August 15, 2021
Have some shame and deactivate. https://t.co/T2sPAxVmPn— Disgruntled Pelican 🏳️🌈 (@ThisisLLN) August 15, 2021
People like him are the reason why airlines still warn people before every flight that in case of decompression place the overhead masks on yourself before others. https://t.co/p86OB6OfUX— esoteric (@dewanizm) August 15, 2021
There was no reason for this tweet. There's no joke, there's just no point except the fact that someone thought they could get a few likes.