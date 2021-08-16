Indian 'comedian' Atul Khatri is at it again. Except this time, he's graduated from casual classism and sexism to making fun of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the horrors that come with it.

Af-gone-istan — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 15, 2021

Unfortunately for those with eyes and an internet connection, we had to bear witness to this abomination of a tweet. But it also meant that the rest of Twitter got on his case.

What in the actual fcuk is wrong with you — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) August 15, 2021

State of Indian stand up comedy. https://t.co/5vI2vVdhkI — Vatsal (@Vatsal_Sachan) August 16, 2021

Please go back to the stale jokes about being miserly and people having smol pp wahi suit karta hai tumhe https://t.co/eieDjsYqim — not gaurav (@friedriceuncles) August 15, 2021

Reconsider your fucking life, making tone deaf tweets while people are literally dying and being killed.



You're disgusting. https://t.co/9YNRCJ2iuv pic.twitter.com/PWDuFIQhyk — misandrist green biryani (@misandristbb) August 15, 2021

This is why nobody likes you. https://t.co/K9uNNxVeRM — s (@cowsaresocute) August 15, 2021

all u have to do is shut the fuck up that’s all we’re asking https://t.co/2UR4I4XVQc — vada pavlov (@superachnural) August 15, 2021

Hehe😑... How fucked you have to be, to make jokes about it? https://t.co/Gj5KXFAPbb — Sacred cat (he/they) 🏳️‍🌈🌹🌸 (@SacredCat101) August 15, 2021

Have some shame and deactivate. https://t.co/T2sPAxVmPn — Disgruntled Pelican 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) August 15, 2021

People like him are the reason why airlines still warn people before every flight that in case of decompression place the overhead masks on yourself before others. https://t.co/p86OB6OfUX — esoteric (@dewanizm) August 15, 2021

How hard is it for indian comedians to stfu sometimes https://t.co/7XJaVTvhLp — Coffee ☕ (@caffeine_base) August 15, 2021

There was no reason for this tweet. There's no joke, there's just no point except the fact that someone thought they could get a few likes.