Indian 'comedian' Atul Khatri is at it again. Except this time, he's graduated from casual classism and sexism to making fun of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the horrors that come with it. 

Unfortunately for those with eyes and an internet connection, we had to bear witness to this abomination of a tweet. But it also meant that the rest of Twitter got on his case.

There was no reason for this tweet. There's no joke, there's just no point except the fact that someone thought they could get a few likes. 