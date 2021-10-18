In theory, having sex is easy-peasy. However, it gets quite complicated in reality. There’s no doubt that orgasms are considered the highest peak of any sexual activity. Nevertheless, they can also prove to be an enigma at times.

Today, we have listed down some things that you should always do before having sex for an awesome orgasm!

1. Have a clear conversation.

There’s no doubt that healthy communication goes a long way. It will not only strengthen your bond but will also help you and your partner to achieve a deeper orgasm. Don’t assume your partner’s likes or dislikes and have a clear conversation instead. You can share your sexual fantasies to spice things up a little.

2. Get on the floor and do some exercises.

This might sound like an absurd point but it's super effective and it will help you a lot. The tightness in your pelvic floor muscles results in premature ejaculation and quicker orgasms. Doing exercises that help in strengthening pelvic floor muscles will result in better orgasms.

3. Make sure that you are actually turned on.

Never do anything just for the heck of it. Do not speed things up just to get over with it as it will only hurt you and your partner physically. Therefore, it’s important to give yourself some time to warm up and set the right mood for achieving a great orgasm. Being fully aroused before any sort of penetration will give you better results.

4. Never forget that foreplay is extremely important.

It’s always necessary to emphasise the word ‘play’ in foreplay. Take your own sweet time and indulge in foreplay. It can even last for hours, as it will only prepare your partner for achieving a great orgasm. From talking dirty to undressing each other, foreplay will only encourage her to get warmed up and be prepared.

5. Find the right position.

Having a great orgasm is one of the best experiences for a person. To make this experience more memorable, you should go for a position that suits you and your partner the best. From rear entry to sitting on the lap, pick the position that makes your partner’s body more easily and comfortably accessible to you.

6. Once you find the right spot, stick there.

When you get an idea of the things your partner is liking, keep doing that. Whether they like being fingered or the touch of your tongue, focus on that particular activity. Don’t try and do different things together, as this can put your partner off. Keep your movement clear, crisp and on-point for an amazing orgasm.

7. Tease your partner. A LOT.

Rather than directly rushing straight to having sex, tease your partner by licking, kissing and lightly tickling around their inner thighs. Even holding your partner’s hands and hugging them would make a big difference. Not only this would be super fun and exciting, but will also result in better orgasms.

8. Set the right tone for the right outcome.

Nothing works better than dirty talking in order to spice things up in the bedroom. You can either moan or tell your partner how amazing they taste. You can even put some groovy music on. Whatever you do, avoid having complete silence as it can definitely kill the sexy vibes. It will not only make them more excited but would also result in achieving an incredible orgasm.

9. Don’t be worried about how you are doing.

Get over the performance anxiety right away. If your partner likes or dislikes what you are doing, then they will let you know about it through their tiny movements. From their twitching to moans, take your game to the next level as soon as you receive these signals for your partner’s maximum pleasure.

10. Consent is important.

Whatever you do, make sure that there is clear consent. Set clear boundaries beforehand. Let your partner feel extremely comfortable, stick to the things that they feel equally pleasurable in and if anything makes them uncomfortable, just stop right away.

Now you are all set for an awesome experience!