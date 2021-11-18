In an event not very usual, New Zealand's Martin Guptill ended up being the reason Deepak Chahar won ₹1 lakh in India's match against New Zealand.

Guptill had stared at Chahar. And Chahar had stared back.

That sounds strange, let me give context. Deepak Chahar was bowling from the other end when Guptill hit the ball for a six without looking at it. He continued to look at Chahar.

This did not go down well with the Indian bowler who took his revenge in a few minutes by dismissing Guptill. And this time, he stared at him.

Excellent comeback from Chahar after having been on the receiving end of a six off the first ball and a stare from Guptill. 👀



He got him the very next ball and returned the stare in kind 🔥👌



🇳🇿: 152/4 (18)#OneFamily #INDvNZ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 17, 2021

Deepak Chahar wins the “stare war” #INDvNZ — Laxmikant (@lkolekar) November 17, 2021

It's amusing that this won Chahar ₹1 lakh as the moment was adjudged ACC Kamaal Ka Moment award which sounds like something Filmfare will copy.

Deepak Chahar literally got 1 Lakh Rupees for staring at Martin Guptill. 🚀🚀🚀 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 17, 2021

Big fan of such drama.