When it comes to cricket, Indian fans never forget their opponents. Like New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill who ran out Dhoni in that semi-final that we all fail to forget, no matter how hard we try.

And now it appears Guptill has indirectly crushed India's hope for a World Cup again. Because in the ongoing T20 World Cup match, Scotland was all set to win against New Zealand until Guptill arrived and smashed sixes and our hopes of winning.

After two consecutive losses, India needs to now win all of its coming matches, and New Zealand needs to lose at least one of their three games (including the current match), in order for India to qualify for the semi-finals.

Naturally, Twitter has a lot to say about Guptill's performance:

There is no bigger villain for Indian cricket than Martin Guptil.#T20WorldCup — Satyanveshi (@SumukhShukla1) November 3, 2021

Ye Martin Guptil ko India se kuch khaas hi dushmani hai — Shipra Deep (@shutupship) November 3, 2021

Guptil is real villain — Sujeet Singh (@sujeetkr31) November 3, 2021

Ye guptil kitna jalta hai India se 😭 — ɪʀᴏɴɪᴄ ᴋᴀʀᴀɴ 🖤 (@Karan__18) November 3, 2021

Indias trying its way hard to reach semis

Martin Guptil pic.twitter.com/MIHGKhaHgy — Sarcastic Raj (@sarcastic_raj_) November 3, 2021

Martin guptil ensuring India to keep social distance from world cup.#NZvSCO pic.twitter.com/k2RVnVIACu — Navin jhothara (@Vett_Doctor) November 3, 2021

Whenever we think we can go ahead in an ICC Tournament.



Martin Guptil -#NZvSCO pic.twitter.com/l34aUZNHOY — ❄️ (@anubhav__tweets) November 3, 2021

Guptill smashing it hard, India’s hopes. — Kartikey Tripathi (@kartikeylfc) November 3, 2021

Name: Martin Guptill

Profession: Knocking India out of ICC tournaments pic.twitter.com/aKOa4ltp8l — Manya (@CSKian716) November 3, 2021

Guptil 🤝 ruining India's world cup hopes😢😢 — Anju💔 #TeamIndia (@Deep_Point_) November 3, 2021

Martin Guptil always never fails to ruin our world cup hopes. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 3, 2021

All said and done, that was one hell of an innings by Guptill.