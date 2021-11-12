Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan had spent 2 days in the ICU right before the semi-final bout against Australia in the T20 World Cup last night.

Mohammad Rizwan spent 2 nights in ICU 😳😳pic.twitter.com/6kaNl0Bmrn — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) November 11, 2021

Despite being ill, Rizwan battled hard and top-scored with a superb 67 off 52 balls while opening the batting. This has led to people hailing him as a true warrior.

Can you imagine this guy played for his country today & gave his best.

He was in the hospital last two days.

Massive respect @iMRizwanPak .

Hero. pic.twitter.com/kdpYukcm5I — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 11, 2021

Spent 2 nights in the ICU before the match, didn't let it affect his performance today, got a severe bruise on the face after getting hit by that severe bouncer still kept wickets for all the overs, Rizwan is not less than a warrior who gave it all for Pakistan today#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/aGaEQXl6Of — Weirdo (@lone_struggler) November 11, 2021

This is unreal. No wonder Matthew Hayden called him a warrior. Huge respect for Mohammad Rizwan who spent two nights before the #T20WorldCup semi-final in ICU - then top-scored with 67! https://t.co/YLfJOGFmUO pic.twitter.com/2ztPUsuuWF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 11, 2021

For me, Rizwan defined the spirit of Pakistan Cricket.



He was in ICU for 2 days but played today; hit on the face with a bouncer but went on to be the top scorer; kept the wickets with a vicious bruise on the face.



You showed the world why they can’t ignore Pakistan cricket! pic.twitter.com/CMSbWPQBzl — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) November 11, 2021

Rizwan was in ICU before today's match. He deserved the Final. Cricket can be cruel sometimes. pic.twitter.com/CKQ0l2RHz8 — Ans Hafeez (@AnsHafeez) November 11, 2021

Rizwan was in ICU for two days due to a chest injection, he recovered and then he played the Semi-final & scored 67 runs - He is a fighter. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 11, 2021

This is incredible!!

"Mohammad Rizwan @iMRizwanPak developed a severe chest infection on 9th November after which he was admitted to hospital & spent 2 nights in the ICU. He made an incredible recovery to be fit for the match" Pak team Doctor pic.twitter.com/qMDZ9vMWjs — Shahzad Iqbal (@ShahzadIqbalGEO) November 11, 2021

Listening to the press conference



Rizwan wasn’t just sick, he was admitted in the ICU. The team management decided to not disclose the information outside. They didn’t want to create panic and disrupt team’s morale.



Rizwan is a as passionate and dedicated as they come! — Ammar. (@Ammar_AliKhan) November 11, 2021

keep going back to the bit about rizwan being in the fucking icu a night before and showing up in all the ways he did today 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Faizan. (@thoraoffbeat) November 11, 2021

God, Rizwan is just built different, isn't he?