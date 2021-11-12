Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan had spent 2 days in the ICU right before the semi-final bout against Australia in the T20 World Cup last night.
Despite being ill, Rizwan battled hard and top-scored with a superb 67 off 52 balls while opening the batting. This has led to people hailing him as a true warrior.
He was in the hospital last two days.
God, Rizwan is just built different, isn't he?