In French artist Cécile Dormeau's work, one sees a realistic depiction of women and their struggles. The struggles that often go unnoticed because of the myriad of expectations society has with women. Here we take a dive into her work, which is equal parts relatable and funny.

1. Thank goodness they don't charge extra for this baggage.

2. Can't live with them, can't live without them.

3. If you know you know.

4. Me once the pandemic gets over (if and when it does).

5. That's one way to look at it, I feel better already.

6. You sang it, didn't you?

7. It's not entirely its fault, though.

8. Sigh!

9. Yes please keep those lips sealed.

10. Today we discuss the upsides of wearing masks.

11. Love is love.

12. We all have such days and it's completely okay.

Love these.

You can follow Cécile on Instagram here.