For years, women's magazines have portrayed women in their stereotypical images - cooking food, feeding children, taking care of the household, body shaming, etc.

This apparently is changing. And Femina's latest cover is a breakthrough.

It features three women from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force and is titled 'Defenders of our Freedom'.

Women are increasingly making their presence felt in the armed forces and brought several laurels to the nation recently.

It's very rare to see this kind of cover for a women's magazine in India. Often celebs from Bollywood and rich and affluent people make it to the cover page.

People are loving this powerful and inspiring change and applauding the magazine for finally doing this.

We wish to see more such magazine covers that inspire change and shatter long-held stereotypes.